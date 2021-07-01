11-year-old Kashawn Hawthorne Missing, from Trelawny

A High Alert has been activated for 11-year-old Kashawn Hawthorne of Wellington Street in Falmouth, Trelawny, who has been missing since Monday, June 14.

She is of dark brown complexion, medium build and has a scar under her chin.

Reports are that Kashawn was last seen at home about 8:00 a.m. and all attempts to locate her have failed. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kashawn Hawthorne is asked to contact the Falmouth Police at 876-954-3271, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

