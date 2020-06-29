11-year-old Deshawn Brown Missing, from Kingston

A High Alert has been activated for 11-year-old Deshawn Brown, ward of the state of  Maxfield Avenue, Kingston 13 who has been missing since Saturday June 13.

He is of dark complexion and slim build.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 6:00 p.m.,Deshawn was last seen at the facility. When last seen he was dressed in a white shirt, jeans shorts and white socks and blue shoes. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Deshawn Brown is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Deshawn Brown was made available at the time of this publication.

 

