11-y-o boy among 2 shot in drive-by on King Street in downtown Kingston

11-y-o boy among 2 shot in drive-by on King Street in downtown Kingston
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Two persons, including an 11-year-old boy, were shot on upper Kings Street in downtown Kingston on Saturday afternoon.

Preliminary information is that shortly after 3 pm, a group of persons was sitting outside their homes on Kings street, when a car was driven up, from which men alighted and opened gunfire, hitting two persons.

The gunmen escaped in their waiting motorcar

The gunmen escaped in their waiting motorcar

The 11-year-old boy was shot in the chest and was rushed to the nearby Kingston Public Hospital, along with a man who was also hit.

The gunmen escaped in their waiting motorcar

It is unclear about the medical conditions of the injured persons.

The Kingston Central police are investigating the incident.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
11-y-o boy among 2 shot in drive-by on King Street in downtown Kingston
11-y-o boy among 2 shot in drive-by on King Street in downtown Kingston
Twin Brother Murdered in Duncans Trelawny
Twin Brother Murdered in Duncans Trelawny
Domestic dispute in SUV leads to fatal crash in Old Harbour
Domestic dispute in SUV leads to fatal crash in Old Harbour
Kingston Teacher Arrested, Charged With Impersonating A Police Officer
Kingston Teacher Arrested, Charged With Impersonating A Police Officer
No Impunity For Corruption – International Partners Keeping Eye On Jamaica, Warn Of Need For More Prosecutions Of Prominent Politicians, Business People
No Impunity For Corruption – International Partners Keeping Eye On Jamaica, Warn Of Need For More Prosecutions Of Prominent Politicians, Business People
Dear Mckoy: My Husband Penis is Dead
Dear Mckoy: My Husband Penis is Dead
Woman sentenced to 25 years after stabbing her own son to death for being gay
Woman sentenced to 25 years after stabbing her own son to death for being gay
Lennon High School Student Murdered in Clarendon
Lennon High School Student Murdered in Clarendon
Sub-machine Gun Seized in St Elizabeth
Sub-machine Gun Seized in St Elizabeth
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....