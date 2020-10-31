11 Shot, One Fatally, At Illegal Party in St. Catherine

11 Shot, One Fatally, At Illegal Party in St. Catherine
Eleven persons were shot, one fatally, at a party that was in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act on Friday, October 30.

Two of the men, to include the deceased, are top tier members of the Tesha Miller faction of the Clansman Gang in St. Catherine.

The dead man has been identified as Kemar Tummings, otherwise called ‘Night and Day’ and the injured Clansman Gang member has been identified as Marcus Smith, who is wanted by the St Catherine North Police for murder. The other victims were treated at the hospital, where three of them are said to be in serious condition.

Reports are that members of the Portmore Police patrol team were in the Old Braeton area when they saw a number of vehicles parked in a churchyard on the main road and went to investigate.

Having checked the area and not detecting any noise, they proceeded on foot. Upon approaching Browns Lane they heard explosions and saw a crowd of persons running in different directions. It was later discovered that eleven persons were shot. The police did not fire.

Members of the public are to be mindful that until November 16 the curfew, as stated by the Office of the Prime Minister,  is between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Investigation continues.

