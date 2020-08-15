1,082 COVID-9 cases

JCF’S QUICK RESPONSE TO COVID-19
Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing
the total to 1,082.
There are now 245 active cases with one person critically ill.
At the same time there were seven additional recoveries bringing the number to
761.

