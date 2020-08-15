Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing
the total to 1,082.
There are now 245 active cases with one person critically ill.
At the same time there were seven additional recoveries bringing the number to
761.
1,082 COVID-9 cases
Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us