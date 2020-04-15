105 Covid-19 Cases in Jamaica

Coronavirus - Mckoy's News
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton informed that 32 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

In a breakdown of the cases the Health Minister notes:

• Five males and 27 females, who range in age from 19 to 70 years old are amongst the new cases

• Some 31 cases are from St Catherine and one from Kingston and St Andrew.

Of the remaining 71 confirmed cases:

• 31 are imported

• 34 are contacts of a confirmed case

• Six are local transmission

Meanwhile, 21 persons have recovered, 20 persons are in quarantine and 65 are in isolation.

A total of 1,290 samples have been taken with 105 confirmed positives and 1,185 negatives.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....