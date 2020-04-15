105 Covid-19 Cases in Jamaica

The Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton informed that 32 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

In a breakdown of the cases the Health Minister notes:

• Five males and 27 females, who range in age from 19 to 70 years old are amongst the new cases

• Some 31 cases are from St Catherine and one from Kingston and St Andrew.

Of the remaining 71 confirmed cases:

• 31 are imported

• 34 are contacts of a confirmed case

• Six are local transmission

Meanwhile, 21 persons have recovered, 20 persons are in quarantine and 65 are in isolation.

A total of 1,290 samples have been taken with 105 confirmed positives and 1,185 negatives.