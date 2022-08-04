$10,000 for Operating Without Liquor Licence and Food Handler’s Permit

A St. James man who was caught selling food and alcoholic beverages without a food handler’s permit and without a spirit license was fined $10,000 in the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday.

Tevin Paige pleaded guilty to the charges before Her Honour Kaysha Grant.

It is alleged that the police went to Paige’s place of business and found that he was selling food and liquor without a food handler’s permit and a spirit license. The exact date of the incident was not provided.

The judge fined him $5,000 or 10 days in jail on each charge.

