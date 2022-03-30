1000 Pounds of Ganja Seized in Buff Bay, Portland

The Portland Narcotics police have arrested one man in connection with the seizure of over 1000 pounds of ganja, during an operation carried out in Buff Bay, Portland, on Tuesday, March 29.

The identity of the accused is being withheld pending further investigations.

Reports by the police are that about 2:00 pm, the lawmen carried out an operation along sections of the Buff Bay main road, where they incepted a Toyota station wagon motor car.

A search was carried out of the vehicle which resulted in the seizure of several knitted bags containing compressed ganja.

The drug which weighs approximately 1000 pounds has an estimated street value of over $700,000