100 Private Doctors to Begin Administering COVID-19 Vaccines As At Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, October 27, approximately 100 private doctors will begin administering coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines in their practice.

Making the announcement at Tuesday’s (October 26) virtual COVID-19 Conversations press briefing, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said the vaccines will be offered free of charge to patients.

He informed that the doctors are registered with the Medical Council of Jamaica and are approved by the health department in the respective parishes in which they operate to administer vaccines under immunisation regulations guidelines.

“These doctors would have agreed, based on the procedures that are established in law around immunisation, and based on their availability and willingness, they will be offered or provided the vaccines and they will offer those vaccines free of cost to their patients,” he said.

The Prime Minister informed that the number of doctors may change as necessary “or as more doctors are available and are willing to participate”.

He noted that the addition of the private physicians aims to increase the number of vaccination outlets available in the country.

“We are hoping that Jamaicans will take advantage of the additional outlets that are going to be made available, and where they need advice from their physicians, they can, of course, have those discussions to guide them in terms of the decision,” Mr. Holness said.

WRITTEN BY: CHRIS PATTERSON
SOURCE: JIS news

