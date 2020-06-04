$100 M for Flood Mitigation as Hurricane Season Starts

The National Works Agency (NWA) says it is finalizing a $100 million programme of work for flood mitigation as part of national preparations for the 2020 North Atlantic Hurricane season.

The season started June 1. The NWA says Government has earmarked $100 million for the programme that is to target critical drains located in flood-prone areas in various communities island-wide.

The works will be carried out by the NWA through its parish teams and is slated to commence shortly.

This is the first of three planned flood mitigation programmes of works that will be carried out by the Agency over the next six months in relation to the current hurricane season, a release from the agency said.