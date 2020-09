There are now 100 COVID-19 cases in hospital in Jamaica.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says 25 of the cases are moderately I’ll and eight critically ill.

In the last 24 hours, 122 positive cases were confirmed bringing the total in Jamaica to 4,164. The latest cases range in age from 11 months to 88 years.

There was no death due to COVID-19 yesterday. Hence the total remains at 46.