10-year-old Theresa Campbell Missing, from St Catherine

Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A High Alert has been activated for 10-year-old Theresa Campbell of Rock Stone, Spring Village in Old Harbour, St. Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, January 26.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that Theresa was last seen in her community about 2:00 p.m. Her mode of dress is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Theresa Campbell is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2255, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Theresa was available made at the time of this publication.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....