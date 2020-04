Jamaica News: Ten persons were charged for breaching the COVID-19 curfew which started last night. The police informed the media that among the group is 37-year-old Dayne Mitchell who was seen in a viral social media video stating his refusal to comply with the order.

The others persons charged are:

* Maurice Dunham of White Hall, Westmoreland.

* Cecelia Palmer of Sandy Bay, Hanover.

* Okeave McIntosh of Central in Lucea, Hanover.

* Shane Thompson of Prosper Road in Lucea, Hanover.

* Elvis Jones of Sandy Bay, Hanover.

* Ryan Mckoy of Mount Peace, Hanover.

* Denton McIntosh of Malcolm Heights in Lucea, Hanover.

* Jordane Fletcher of Rejoin, Hanover and

* Elvis Clarke of Kingsvale in Hanover.

The police say scores of persons were warned for prosecution and they cooperated.