10 developments in United States amid COVID-19 battle

1. Death toll jumps from 34 to 1800+ in 14 days.

2. White considering $1000 cash stipend to “every American,” for each month during COVID-19 outbreak.

3. New Jersey launches 8 pm CURFEW—Bars and restaurants are only allowed to serve take-out, and casinos, movie theaters, and gyms will all close to stunt coronavirus spread.

4. A medic in his 40s in Washington and a 70-year-old New Jersey physician are in critical condition after being infected with coronavirus

5. Mar-a-Lago is ordered CLOSED: Donald Trump’s ‘southern White House’ will have deep clean after at least three positive cases during the last weekend president spent there

6. Microsoft launches interactive map that tracks the global spread of coronavirus in real time to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak

7. Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak as National Park Service also shuts down Alcatraz, Golden Gate Welcome Center, and iconic Washington, DC-area landmarks

8. Mother of two becomes the first person in the US to get injected with experimental coronavirus vaccine – but it won’t be ready for at least a year

9. Spring breakers are undeterred by coronavirus despite the closure of South Beach – as hundreds simply move along the shoreline

10. Trading is halted at the opening bell after the Dow plummets by 2,250 points – 9% – wiping out ALL of Friday’s gains – as Wall Street buckles under deepening coronavirus chaos.