1-year-old Girl Among Three Shot, in Spanish Town, St Catherine

Three people, including a one-year-old girl, were shot, one of whom later died at hospital, after armed men invaded a family home in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Sunday, February 14.

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Andrew Thomas, of Ensom City, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 9:15 pm, the three family members were at their home which is located at Featherbed Lane, when armed men entered the yard and opened fire hitting the baby girl, and other family members.

Thomas who was inside the house made an attempt to run from the scene, but he was chased by the gunmen who opened fire hitting him multiple times.

A joint police/military team was on patrol in the area and immediately responded, but they too came under heavy gunfire from the men who were armed with high-powered rifles, and had to take cover.

None of the security team were injured, while the gunmen escaped in the area on foot.

The injured persons were rushed to the Spanish Town Hospital, where Thomas was pronounced dead, and the other two victims, including the one-year-old girl, treated and admitted in serious but stable condition.