1 more COVID-19 death, cases rise by 102

Updates: The COVID-19 has been declared a global crisis
One more person has died from COVID-19, bringing the total in Jamaica to 20.
At the same time, on Saturday 102 new cases were confirmed, pushing the total
number of confirmed cases to 2,113.

The latest COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old male from Kingston and St.
Andrew.
Of the 102 newly confirmed cases, there were 63 females and 39 males, with
ages ranging from four (4) months to 80 years. They have addresses in Kingston
and St. Andrew (57), St. Catherine (13), St. Thomas (11), St. Mary (4), St. Ann
(1), Trelawny (2), St. James (6), Hanover (6), Manchester (1), and St. Elizabeth
(1).
Two (2) of the new cases are contacts of confirmed cases, one (1) is local
transmission (not epidemiologically linked) and the remaining 99 are under
investigation.
At this time, there are 447 imported cases; 591 cases that are contacts of
confirmed cases; 236 cases related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; 212
are local transmission cases (not epidemiologically linked); and 627 cases under
investigation.

