Jamaica News: A man has been left dead and 3 youngsters injuries in a gun attack last night in Mount Ogle near Lawrence Tavern, St. Andrew.

The police are reporting that the attack took place at about 8 o’ clock at an area called S-Corner.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Zailan ‘Prime’ Duncan, an upholsterer from S-Corner.

The three persons who were reported injured were two sisters– a nine-year-old and an eight-year-old, along with a 17-year-old boy.

From reports, the police stated that they were called to the scene after explosions were heard by the residents. Upon reaching the scene all victims were taken to the hospital where Duncan was pronounced dead.