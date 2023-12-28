1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Colorado mall shooting, police say

A fight at a shopping mall in Colorado Springs, Colorado, left one person dead and two others seriously injured, police said on Sunday.

Police said they received a call at 4:34 p.m. local time about shots fired at Citadel Mall. Officers arrived to find one adult male dead from a gunshot wound. Two other adult males were taken to local hospitals in serious condition, the Colorado Springs Police Department said on Sunday evening.

Officers determined the fight took place between two groups of people, police said.

The two injured men each sustained at least one gunshot wound. One female was also hospitalized with minor injuries, which did not include a gunshot wound.

Police said they detained multiple people and were working to determine their involvement in the incident.

The mall has been cleared and closed, but there is no further threat to the community, police said.

 

 

SOURCE: CBS news

