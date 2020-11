Jamaica News: One person died as a result of COVID-19 and 128 tested positive, on Sunday, November 1.

The death toll has now reached 210, the latest fatality being a 70-year-old St Ann man.

The 128 new cases were of people ages nine to 92 years. Eighty-eight were from Kingston and St Andrew. There have so far been 9,257 cases in Jamaica. With 20 recoveries yesterday, there are now 4,637 recovered cases while 4,287 are active. Ninety-three people are in hospital and six are critically ill.