1.9 million voters on list published July 31

The July 31, 2020 Voters’ List was published as scheduled with the names

of 1,913,410 registered electors.

Should elections be called before November 30, as many say is likely, this will be the

official list to be used.

An additional 30,293 persons are now on the official list of electors, relative to the

November 30, 2019 Voters’ List, and are eligible to vote in future elections, the

Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) aid in a release.

A total of 14,029 names were removed from the list, including 13,192 electors

confirmed as dead.

Electors added to the July 31 Voters’ List can expect to collect their Voter ID card by

mid-August.

The Voters’ List is published twice per year; on May 31 and November 30. Due to

the impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the publication of the list

scheduled for May 31 was delayed to July 31.