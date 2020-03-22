1.4 million Jamaican could be infected with Coronavirus

A WORD IN TIME FOR THE NATION ON CoVID-19

I have been following the Coronavirus news since January 3, 2020.

Having conducted detailed research with the World Health Organization, WHO on coronavirus in JA, showed that between 50 and 70 percent of Jamaica’s population of approximately 2.8 million could be infected with COVID-19.

The potential number of infected could be between 1.4 million and 1.9 million, with potential fatalities being 66,640 but a less aggregate of 47,600.

In the midst of all this catastrophe, senior healthcare representatives in Jamaica have informed that the sector will take a “massive hit” because first contact personnel cannot protect themselves.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Chris Tufton is reporting that the 19 confirmed cases of the deadly disease do not include doctors and nurses who have been tested positive.

While we applaud the Prime Minister, Minister of Health and Wellness, Chief Medical Officer and health officials on protocols already in place, decisive action needs to be imposed in the coming days in an effort to immediately lower the curve.

We have watched the downfall of China, Italy, UK and USA on this deadly virus so let’s now take action which may mean an islandwide shutdown.

Last Thursday over 200,000 were infected globally, two days later, the number jumped to 300,000.

This pneumonia strained virus has come to kill the young, old, rich and the poor, it respects no one. If this war is not stung in its head now, do not surprised if we hit the 100 mark in days in Jamaica.

People, be warned, stay home, avoid public passenger vehicle if you can, bring your own approved sanitizer with you to outlets and do not use the ones persons spray on you, wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, wipe off with disinfectant your front door handles at home after you have arrived, sip with warm water every half an hour during the day.

TAKE HEED EVERYONE!!!

Prof COJ

Jamaica